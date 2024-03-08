Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 55, Strongsville 54
STVM 87, Massillon Washington 52
Region 2=
Can. Glenoak 69, Can. McKinley 64
Elyria 60, Austintown-Fitch 53
Lakewood St Edward 77, Avon 45
Massillon Jackson 63, Dover 56
Division II=
Region 5=
Beloit W. Branch 51, Richfield Revere 49
Canal Fulton Northwest 66, Canfield 47
Chardon NDCL 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 46
Cle. VASJ 90, Alliance 84, OT
Region 6=
Lima Shawnee 49, Napoleon 48
Shelby 60, Mansfield 55
St Marys 65, Elida 51
Tol. Cent. Cath. 65, Wauseon 59
Tol. Scott 44, Tol. Rogers 41
Warren Howland 47, Rocky River 44
Division III=
Region 10=
Worthington Christian 60, Gahanna Cols. Academy 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/