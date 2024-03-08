Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 55, Strongsville 54

STVM 87, Massillon Washington 52

Region 2=

Can. Glenoak 69, Can. McKinley 64

Elyria 60, Austintown-Fitch 53

Lakewood St Edward 77, Avon 45

Massillon Jackson 63, Dover 56

Division II=

Region 5=

Beloit W. Branch 51, Richfield Revere 49

Canal Fulton Northwest 66, Canfield 47

Chardon NDCL 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 46

Cle. VASJ 90, Alliance 84, OT

Region 6=

Lima Shawnee 49, Napoleon 48

Shelby 60, Mansfield 55

St Marys 65, Elida 51

Tol. Cent. Cath. 65, Wauseon 59

Tol. Scott 44, Tol. Rogers 41

Warren Howland 47, Rocky River 44

Division III=

Region 10=

Worthington Christian 60, Gahanna Cols. Academy 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

