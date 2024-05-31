Thursday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Regional Semfinal

Division I

Region 1

N. Can. Hoover 4, Massillon Jackson 2

Twinsburg 6, Wooster 0

Region 2

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0

Hilliard Bradley 3, Powell Olentangy Liberty 2, 11 innings

Region 3

Lakewood St. Edward 6, Avon 3

Perrysburg 4, Tol. St. Francis 1

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 4, Vandalia Butler 1

Mason 9, Cin. Elder 5

Division II

Region 5

Beloit W. Branch 6, Youngs. Ursuline 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 8, CVCA 0

Region 6

Napoleon 9, Huron 0

Parma Padua 5, Bellville Clear Fork 4, 8 innings

Region 7

Waverly 2, Washington C.H. 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 10, St. Clairsville 8

Region 8

Hamilton Badin 4, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 8, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7, 9 innings

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 4, Canfield S. Range 1

Perry 9, Creston Norwayne 8

Region 10

Coldwater 4, Marengo Highland 2

Millbury Lake 6, Bucyrus Wynford 1

Region 11

Minford 11, Barnesville 4

Portsmouth 6, Proctorville Fairland 0

Region 12

Cin. Christian 4, Brookville 2

Heath 7, Cin. Country Day 4

Division IV

Region 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 2, Lake Center Christian 1

Warren JFK 2, Tiffin Calvert 1

Region 14

Fort Recovery 14, Montpelier 4

Leipsic 10, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 13, Reedsville Eastern 2

Leesburg Fairfield 6, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Region 16

Russia 6, Galion Northmor 2

Troy Christian 13, Bradford 8

