Thursday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Regional Semfinal
Division I
Region 1
N. Can. Hoover 4, Massillon Jackson 2
Twinsburg 6, Wooster 0
Region 2
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0
Hilliard Bradley 3, Powell Olentangy Liberty 2, 11 innings
Region 3
Lakewood St. Edward 6, Avon 3
Perrysburg 4, Tol. St. Francis 1
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 4, Vandalia Butler 1
Mason 9, Cin. Elder 5
Division II
Region 5
Beloit W. Branch 6, Youngs. Ursuline 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 8, CVCA 0
Region 6
Napoleon 9, Huron 0
Parma Padua 5, Bellville Clear Fork 4, 8 innings
Region 7
Waverly 2, Washington C.H. 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 10, St. Clairsville 8
Region 8
Hamilton Badin 4, Cin. Indian Hill 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 8, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7, 9 innings
Division III
Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 4, Canfield S. Range 1
Perry 9, Creston Norwayne 8
Region 10
Coldwater 4, Marengo Highland 2
Millbury Lake 6, Bucyrus Wynford 1
Region 11
Minford 11, Barnesville 4
Portsmouth 6, Proctorville Fairland 0
Region 12
Cin. Christian 4, Brookville 2
Heath 7, Cin. Country Day 4
Division IV
Region 13
Jeromesville Hillsdale 2, Lake Center Christian 1
Warren JFK 2, Tiffin Calvert 1
Region 14
Fort Recovery 14, Montpelier 4
Leipsic 10, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 13, Reedsville Eastern 2
Leesburg Fairfield 6, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Region 16
Russia 6, Galion Northmor 2
Troy Christian 13, Bradford 8