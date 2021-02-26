Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Day. Stivers 54, New Paris National Trail 50
Girard, Pa. 51, Conneaut 49
Orrville 70, Wooster Triway 64, 2OT
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Copley 64, Barberton 42
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller def. Cin. Withrow, forfeit
Middletown 60, Cin. Mt. Healthy 58
Division II=
Region 5=
Lorain Clearview 49, Orange 43
Region 7=
Chillicothe Unioto 59, Athens 28
Circleville Logan Elm 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 38
Gallipolis Gallia 59, Hillsboro 58
Jackson 47, McArthur Vinton County 45, OT
New Lexington 55, Greenfield McClain 31
Thornville Sheridan 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34
Vincent Warren 67, Washington C.H. 19
Waverly 61, Marietta 42
Region 8=
Cin. Indian Hill 58, Monroe 41
Cin. Woodward 75, Bethel-Tate 23
Cin. Wyoming 44, Hamilton Badin 37
Division III=
Region 9=
Beachwood 63, Loudonville 50
Region 12=
Camden Preble Shawnee 65, Covington 35
Spring. Shawnee 77, New Lebanon Dixie 45
Division IV=
Region 16=
Hamilton New Miami 52, Franklin Middletown Christian 37
Jackson Center 50, Sidney Fairlawn 35
Russia 45, Sidney Lehman 32
