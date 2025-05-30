Thursday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 2=

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 10, Gahanna Lincoln 2

Grove City 4, Hilliard Darby 1

Lewis Center Olentangy 5, Hilliard Davidson 1

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 5, Pickerington N. 2

Region 3=

Cin. Moeller 8, Morrow Little Miami 4

Powell Olentangy Liberty 10, Dublin Jerome 0

Thomas Worthington 6, Newark 5

W. Chester Lakota W. 3, Cin. Princeton 1

Region 4=

Beavercreek 1, Cin. Elder 0

Cin. Oak Hills 8, Cin. Sycamore 1

Mason 19, Huber Hts. Wayne 4

Springboro 8, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7

Division II=

Region 5=

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 3, Massillon Perry 1

Lakewood 1, Warren Harding 0

N. Can. Hoover 8, Massillon Washington 0

Region 6=

Green 3, N. Ridgeville 2

Hudson 3, N. Royalton 2

Region 8=

Loveland 6, Clayton Northmont 2

Trenton Edgewood 5, Troy 4

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 2, Sylvania Northview 0

Division III=

Region 9=

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 3, Medina Buckeye 2

Hunting Valley University 4, Twinsburg 0

Parma Padua 6, Gates Mills Gilmour 4

Wooster 3, Uniontown Lake 2

Region 10=

Maumee 7, Tol. Cent. Cath. 1

Rocky River 4, Akr. Hoban 1

STVM 3, Medina Highland 1

Tiffin Columbian 14, Lexington 8

Tol. St. Francis 5, Bowling Green 2

Wapakoneta 4, Ashland 0

Region 11=

Cols. Bishop Watterson 6, Granville 4

Dover 5, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0

Newark Licking Valley 7, Bishop Hartley 1

Division IV=

Region 13=

Canfield 7, Mogadore Field 5

Girard 4, Youngs. Ursuline 1

Hubbard 3, Norton 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 3, Parma Hts. Holy Name 0

Region 14=

Cle. Benedictine 4, Chardon NDCL 1

Millbury Lake 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Sandusky Perkins 11, Bellville Clear Fork 1

Region 15=

Chillicothe Unioto 4, Williamsport Westfall 1

Division V=

Region 18=

Centerburg 10, Fredericktown 2

Coldwater 4, Oak Harbor 3

Findlay Liberty-Benton 12, Milan Edison 2

Pemberville Eastwood 12, Swanton 2

Tol. Ottawa Hills 10, Archbold 0

Worthington Christian 11, Howard E. Knox 10

Region 19=

Lynchburg-Clay 3, Portsmouth 2

St Clairsville 6, Rayland Buckeye 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 3, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 1

Region 20=

Cin. Christian 4, Carlisle 0

Miami Valley Christian Academy 7, Versailles 6

St. Paris Graham 8, Cin. Mariemont 1

Division VI=

Region 21=

Jeromesville Hillsdale 4, Leavittsburg LaBrae 1

Region 23=

Chillicothe Huntington 11, Manchester 2

Reedsville Eastern 3, Frankfort Adena 2

Region 24=

Sherwood Fairview 10, Haviland Wayne Trace 1

Van Wert Lincolnview 7, Hamler Patrick Henry 1

Division VII=

Region 25=

Ashtabula St John 11, Loudonville 1

McDonald 6, Bristol 3

Norwalk St Paul 3, Sandusky St. Mary 2

Tiffin Calvert 12, Old Fort 0

Region 26=

Delphos St John's 7, Lima Cent. Cath. 3

Dola Hardin Northern 4, McComb 2

Edgerton 5, W. Unity Hilltop 4

Kalida 6, Ft. Jennings 0

Miller City 2, Leipsic 0

Minster 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 0

Montpelier 7, Edon 3

New Riegel 12, Arcadia 0

Region 27=

Racine Southern 4, Portsmouth Clay 0

S. Webster 11, Leesburg Fairfield 1

Strasburg 10, Bowerston Conotton Valley 2

Region 28=

Cedarville 2, Ft. Loramie 0

Fayetteville-Perry 5, Newton Local 4

Greenwich S. Cent. 4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 3

Russia 10, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

Sycamore Mohawk 11, Plymouth 1

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

