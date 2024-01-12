Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. Firestone 27

Akr. Garfield 45, Akr. East 18

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Windham 26

Antwerp 43, Edgerton 30

Athens 67, Wellston 45

Bellaire 59, Cambridge 24

Bellbrook 66, Trenton Edgewood 39

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37, Trotwood-Madison 29

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 18

Bidwell River Valley 51, Albany Alexander 35

Bristol 47, Vienna Mathews 23

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, St Clairsville 32

Caledonia River Valley 48, Ontario 29

Carey 53, Arlington 33

Casstown Miami E. 40, Covington 33

Celina 58, Kenton 57

Chesapeake 37, Ironton 24

Cin. Walnut Hills 39, Milford 35

Cle. Hay 44, Eastlake North 41

Cols. Grandview Hts. 35, Tree of Life 24

Columbiana 35, Racine Southern 26

Columbiana Crestview 67, Youngs. Liberty 26

Columbus Grove 58, Leipsic 36

Convoy Crestview 65, Bluffton 33

Cortland Maplewood 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 8

Crown City S. Gallia 58, Latham Western 6

Day. Christian 39, Day. Miami Valley 12

Day. Oakwood 50, Carlisle 19

Defiance Ayersville 56, Paulding 36

Delphos Jefferson 68, Lima Cent. Cath. 10

Doylestown Chippewa 50, Apple Creek Waynedale 48

E. Palestine 38, Lisbon David Anderson 29

Elyria Open Door 41, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 13

Fayetteville-Perry 52, RULH 40

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Arcadia 24

Franklin Furnace Green 57, New Boston Glenwood 43

Gibsonburg 40, Lakeside Danbury 29

Girard 71, Niles McKinley 35

Hanoverton United 64, Youngs. Valley Christian 7

Harrod Allen E. 63, Ada 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Hicksville 33

Hubbard 41, Cortland Lakeview 38

Jeromesville Hillsdale 46, Rittman 44

John Marshall, W.Va. 64, Steubenville 60

Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Garrettsville Garfield 39

Lebanon 61, Cin. Anderson 37

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33

Liberty Christian Academy 32, Northside Christian 19

Lima Bath 54, Elida 15

Lima Perry 52, Dola Hardin Northern 31

Lima Shawnee 56, Defiance 43

Linsly, W.Va. 48, Beallsville 23

Lowellville 50, McDonald 40

Mansfield 41, Richmond Hts. 37

Mansfield Christian 45, Kidron Cent. Christian 42

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, New Knoxville 26

Marion Elgin 67, Cory-Rawson 51

Martins Ferry 55, Belmont Union Local 42

Maumee 40, Pemberville Eastwood 32

McComb 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 37

Millbury Lake 47, Rossford 20

Milton-Union 43, DeGraff Riverside 27

Mineral Ridge 63, Sebring McKinley 19

Minford 39, Portsmouth W. 37

Minster 43, St Henry 38

Monroe 40, Franklin 22

Morral Ridgedale 43, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, OT

Mowrystown Whiteoak 64, W. Union 31

Mt Gilead 57, Lucas 18

Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Lynchburg-Clay 63

New Middletown Spring. 50, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 24

Newton Falls 53, Campbell Memorial 23

Oak Harbor 44, Tontogany Otsego 19

Ottawa-Glandorf 49, St Marys 27

Ottoville 63, Continental 18

Pandora-Gilboa 53, Vanlue 39

Poland Seminary 51, Struthers 43

Portsmouth 76, Ironton Rock Hill 38

Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 21

Rayland Buckeye 57, Shadyside 46

Richmond Edison 56, Madonna, W.Va. 44

Sarahsville Shenandoah 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34

Seaman N. Adams 50, Batavia 31

Sherwood Fairview 60, Defiance Tinora 58, 2OT

Sidney 44, Centerville 38

Smithville 60, Creston Norwayne 27

Stewart Federal Hocking 66, Belpre 37

Streetsboro 81, Lodi Cloverleaf 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 48, Spencerville 44

Versailles 29, Rockford Parkway 24

Vincent Warren 57, Marietta 46

Wapakoneta 45, Van Wert 33

Warren Champion 51, Brookfield 26

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, N. Baltimore 24

Waynesville 62, Middletown Madison Senior 33

Williamsburg 60, Blanchester 47

Wilmington 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 34

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Beaver 16

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, New Matamoras Frontier 53

Youngs. Mooney 54, Youngs. Chaney High School 19

Zanesville W. Muskingum 71, Barnesville 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.

Racine Southern vs. Glouster Trimble, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
12th District Court of Appeals picks presiding judge
2
With frigid temperatures expected, Middletown homeless agency to remain...
3
Monroe passes 9-month moratorium on recreational marijuana businesses
4
Two groups pitch proposals for aquatic center in Middletown
5
Jay’s Furniture stores in Hamilton to close permanently
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top