Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 66, New London 42
Barnesville 73, Rayland Buckeye 38
Brooklyn 62, Kirtland 51
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62, Marysville 51
Collins Western Reserve 61, Monroeville 58
Cols. Centennial 52, Cols. Mifflin 49
Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Eastmoor 61
Danville 45, Howard E. Knox 44
Greenwich S. Cent. 72, Norwalk St. Paul 44
Groveport Madison Christian 66, Genoa Christian 33
Miami Valley Christian Academy 57, Cin. N. College Hill 41
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Wooster Triway 35
Rootstown 51, Ravenna SE 28
Sidney 64, W. Carrollton 51
Strasburg-Franklin 60, Bowerston Conotton Valley 21
Tol. Start 72, Oregon Stritch 63
W. Jefferson 64, Liberty Christian Academy 47
Warren JFK 79, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 67
Waverly 68, Portsmouth W. 47
