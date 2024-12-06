Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Jefferson County 19
Edgerton 55, Archbold 44
Elyria Cath. 72, Elyria Open Door 56
Foxfire 58, Oakstone 33
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 80, Can. Heritage Christian 43
Oregon Clay 51, Findlay 45
Peninsula Woodridge 65, Ravenna 58
Perrysburg 77, Holland Springfield 41
Pettisville 41, Stryker 25
Pioneer N. Central 43, W. Unity Hilltop 42
Scott (KY), Ky. 72, Cincinnati Home School 52
Sidney 79, Xenia 39
Sylvania Southview 60, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
