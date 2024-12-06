Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Jefferson County 19

Edgerton 55, Archbold 44

Elyria Cath. 72, Elyria Open Door 56

Foxfire 58, Oakstone 33

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 80, Can. Heritage Christian 43

Oregon Clay 51, Findlay 45

Peninsula Woodridge 65, Ravenna 58

Perrysburg 77, Holland Springfield 41

Pettisville 41, Stryker 25

Pioneer N. Central 43, W. Unity Hilltop 42

Scott (KY), Ky. 72, Cincinnati Home School 52

Sidney 79, Xenia 39

Sylvania Southview 60, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

