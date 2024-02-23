Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Lakeside 66, Burton Berkshire 57

Belmont Union Local 67, Martins Ferry 56

Brookfield 59, Warren Champion 55

Bucyrus 54, Bucyrus Wynford 49

Can. South 57, Alliance Marlington 56

Canfield 52, E. Liverpool 42

Canfield S. Range 64, Salem 44

Columbiana Crestview 60, Youngs. Liberty 51

Defiance Tinora 50, Pettisville 47, OT

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Cornerstone Christian 74

Ft. Jennings 69, Leipsic 60

Hunting Valley University 66, Musselman, W.Va. 56

Kidron Cent. Christian 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 33

Lakewood St Edward 96, Parma Padua 77

Marysville 72, Grove City 65

Miller City 56, Paulding 46

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 77, Warren Lordstown 40

New Philadelphia 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 51

Pandora-Gilboa 59, Continental 19

St Clairsville 91, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 88

Tree of Life 70, Sugar Grove Berne Union 25

Uhrichsville Claymont 64, Coshocton 62, OT

Youngs. Ursuline 62, Warren Howland 53, OT

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Beavercreek 65, New Carlisle Tecumseh 50

Centerville 59, Piqua 16

Cin. Moeller 73, Oxford Talawanda 36

Cin. Princeton 63, Hamilton Ross 37

Cin. Winton Woods 62, Trenton Edgewood 42

Kettering Fairmont 61, Monroe 53

Miamisburg 69, Vandalia Butler 48

Morrow Little Miami 55, Goshen 54, OT

Riverside Stebbins 58, Sidney 50

W. Chester Lakota W. 73, Cin. West Clermont 42

Division II=

Region 8=

Bellefontaine 50, Tipp City Bethel 44

Trotwood-Madison 90, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 27

Division III=

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Day. Stivers 47

Cin. Gamble Montessori 62, Cin. Seven Hills 51

Germantown Valley View 64, Anna 61

Division IV=

Region 16=

Cedarville 63, Sidney Fairlawn 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

