Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division III=

Cols. Africentric 62, LaGrange Keystone 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Portsmouth 40

Division IV=

Ft. Loramie 50, Convoy Crestview 41

Waterford 41, Loudonville 32

___

