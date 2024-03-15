Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division III=
Cols. Africentric 62, LaGrange Keystone 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Portsmouth 40
Division IV=
Ft. Loramie 50, Convoy Crestview 41
Waterford 41, Loudonville 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
