Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. North 15, Akr. Buchtel 11
Bedford 6, Garfield Hts. 0
Cols. Beechcroft 27, East 12
Cols. Eastmoor 14, Cols. Walnut Ridge 12
Cols. Marion-Franklin 36, West 6
Cols. Whetstone 31, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30
Perry 32, Geneva 7
South 36, Cols. Briggs 18
Tol. Scott 32, Tol. Start 10
Xenia 64, W. Carrollton 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Video: Lakota board member grabs for school parent’s camera in clash
2
Police: Woman found inside Hamilton home was stabbed to death
3
US Customs agents show $8M in counterfeits seized at CVG airport
4
WATCH TONIGHT: Sara Carruthers, Sam Lawrence to debate in online forum
5
Largest individual gift in Miami University history: Grad pledges $46M...