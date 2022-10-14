journal-news logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. North 15, Akr. Buchtel 11

Bedford 6, Garfield Hts. 0

Cols. Beechcroft 27, East 12

Cols. Eastmoor 14, Cols. Walnut Ridge 12

Cols. Marion-Franklin 36, West 6

Cols. Whetstone 31, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30

Perry 32, Geneva 7

South 36, Cols. Briggs 18

Tol. Scott 32, Tol. Start 10

Xenia 64, W. Carrollton 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

