Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Purcell Marian 55, Cin. Shroder 8

Cols. Beechcroft 21, Cols. Bexley 0

Cols. Independence 64, West 8

Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Whetstone 12

Hannibal River 49, Magnolia, W.Va. 6

Parma Normandy 42, Fairview 7

Trotwood-Madison 26, Kettering Alter 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

