Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 71, Edgerton 51
Bryan 55, Paulding 43
Centerburg 56, Worthington Christian 48
Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Marion Elgin 38
London Madison Plains 61, Groveport Madison Christian 24
Lorain 58, Bedford 57
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 81, Can. Heritage Christian 61
Ravenna SE 65, Canfield S. Range 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
