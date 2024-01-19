Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Buchtel 42
Akr. Firestone 52, Akr. Garfield 43
Albany Alexander 51, Crooksville 36
Andover Pymatuning Valley 50, Vienna Mathews 17
Arcanum 59, Bradford 19
Arlington 43, Pandora-Gilboa 37
Belmont Union Local 67, Barnesville 31
Bryan 58, Delta 19
Casstown Miami E. 47, Sidney Lehman 11
Chagrin Falls 58, Orange 49
Chesapeake 45, South Point 38
Cin. Seven Hills 56, Hamilton New Miami 17
Cin. West Clermont 55, Lebanon 53, OT
Coldwater 52, Ft. Recovery 38
Columbiana Crestview 64, Campbell Memorial 13
Creston Norwayne 66, Rittman 26
Crown City S. Gallia 74, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 48
Day. Christian 57, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 13
Defiance Ayersville 50, Hicksville 20
Delphos Jefferson 52, Ada 20
Doylestown Chippewa 59, West Salem Northwestern 47
E. Can. 38, Kidron Cent. Christian 23
Elmore Woodmore 46, New Riegel 35
Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, McComb 18
Fremont Ross 62, Napoleon 35
Ft. Jennings 45, Continental 23
Genoa Christian 57, Granville Christian 29
Gibsonburg 53, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 27
Greenwich S. Cent. 55, Ashland Crestview 23
Grove City 69, Galloway Westland 16
Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Metamora Evergreen 41
Hannibal River 60, Shadyside 20
Hanoverton United 70, Leetonia 15
Harrod Allen E. 45, Convoy Crestview 40
Holgate 46, Pioneer N. Central 24
Kansas Lakota 41, Lakeside Danbury 36
Kenton 71, Defiance 41
Kinsman Badger 61, Cortland Maplewood 43
Lakewood 57, Cle. Hay 40
Leavittsburg LaBrae 44, Newton Falls 31
Lexington 46, Mt. Vernon 29
Liberty Center 47, Archbold 32
Lima Perry 56, N. Baltimore 35
Lima Shawnee 50, Wapakoneta 27
Mansfield 35, Mansfield Madison 22
Marietta 61, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 10
Mayfield 60, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28
Medina Christian Academy 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 11
Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Ashland 57
Minford 45, Waverly 36
Monroeville 40, Plymouth 30
Montpelier 33, Stryker 17
Morral Ridgedale 45, Dola Hardin Northern 28
Mowrystown Whiteoak 52, Leesburg Fairfield 47, OT
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Vanlue 38
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 19
New Bremen 45, Maria Stein Marion Local 39
New Middletown Spring. 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 39
Newark Cath. 48, Utica 42
Newton Local 32, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 20
Northwood 36, Crestline 28
Norwalk 53, Huron 24
Oak Harbor 37, Tol. Bowsher 29
Old Fort 45, Sandusky St. Mary 12
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Lima Bath 46
Painesville Riverside 52, Chardon 35
Paulding 42, Edgerton 34
Peebles 37, Sardinia Eastern Brown 23
Pickerington Cent. 54, Reynoldsburg 30
Poland Seminary 43, Girard 41
Pomeroy Meigs 66, Wellston 60
Portsmouth 67, Gallipolis Gallia 16
Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 14
Portsmouth W. 51, Wheelersburg 37
Proctorville Fairland 72, Ironton Rock Hill 29
Rayland Buckeye 60, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48
Rockford Parkway 53, Delphos St John's 31
S. Webster 39, Lucasville Valley 25
Salineville Southern 56, Wellsville 41
Sherwood Fairview 60, Antwerp 49
Smithville 36, Apple Creek Waynedale 34
St Henry 49, New Knoxville 20
St Marys 32, Van Wert 28
Stewart Federal Hocking 63, Reedsville Eastern 23
Struthers 46, Canfield S. Range 37
Tiffin Calvert 46, Fremont St. Joseph 39
Tol. Christian 57, Tol. Ottawa Hills 16
Trotwood-Madison 41, Cin. Hughes 19
Versailles 41, Minster 37
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 61, Newcomerstown 32
Warren Champion 54, Garrettsville Garfield 32
Waterford 39, Racine Southern 15
Williamsburg 52, W. Union 29
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/