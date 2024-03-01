Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Centerville 70, Xenia 20
Kettering Fairmont 60, Riverside Stebbins 21
Division II=
Region 8=
Bishop Fenwick 67, Bethel-Tate 30
Hamilton Badin 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 32
Division III=
Region 12=
Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Germantown Valley View 38
Cin. Mariemont 54, Georgetown 42
Cin. Summit 49, Blanchester 39
New Madison Tri-Village 45, Waynesville 43
Division IV=
Region 15=
Glouster Trimble 49, Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, 2OT
S. Webster 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
