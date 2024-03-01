Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Centerville 70, Xenia 20

Kettering Fairmont 60, Riverside Stebbins 21

Division II=

Region 8=

Bishop Fenwick 67, Bethel-Tate 30

Hamilton Badin 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 32

Division III=

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Germantown Valley View 38

Cin. Mariemont 54, Georgetown 42

Cin. Summit 49, Blanchester 39

New Madison Tri-Village 45, Waynesville 43

Division IV=

Region 15=

Glouster Trimble 49, Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, 2OT

S. Webster 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

