journal-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division II=

Cin. Winton Woods 21, Akr. Hoban 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Mercy Fairfield’s internal medicine practice expands
2
Hamilton, West Chester students win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships...
3
Springboro filmmaker tapped as Jim Renacci’s gubernatorial running mate
4
Woman charged with shooting husband at their Monroe home
5
Community Food Relief: How your donations could help local families
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top