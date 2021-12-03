Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division II=
Cin. Winton Woods 21, Akr. Hoban 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Mercy Fairfield’s internal medicine practice expands
2
Hamilton, West Chester students win $10,000 Vax-2-School scholarships...
3
Springboro filmmaker tapped as Jim Renacci’s gubernatorial running mate
4
Woman charged with shooting husband at their Monroe home
5
Community Food Relief: How your donations could help local families