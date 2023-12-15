Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 45, McArthur Vinton County 41

Ashland 65, Wooster 62

Barnesville 45, Shadyside 34

Batavia 42, Mt. Orab Western Brown 32

Beaver Eastern 60, W. Union 32

Bellbrook 52, Hamilton Ross 45

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 19

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 33

Canfield S. Range 54, Struthers 40

Casstown Miami E. 55, Troy Christian 26

Chillicothe Huntington 58, RULH 38

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 34, E. Central, Ind. 21

Cin. Turpin 51, Morrow Little Miami 44

Cin. West Clermont 57, Cin. Winton Woods 54

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49, Gallipolis Gallia 46

Cols. Briggs 35, Granville Christian 32

Columbiana 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 5

Columbiana Crestview 74, Brookfield 22

Columbus Grove 63, Ada 22

Convoy Crestview 52, Spencerville 21

Cortland Maplewood 57, Warren Lordstown 5

Cory-Rawson 63, Dola Hardin Northern 52

DeGraff Riverside 38, Sidney Lehman 27

Delphos Jefferson 74, Bluffton 43

Doylestown Chippewa 52, Smithville 42

Ft. Loramie 52, Jackson Center 30

Ft. Recovery 38, Rockford Parkway 30

Garrettsville Garfield 37, Campbell Memorial 18

Greenwich S. Cent. 61, Mansfield Christian 51

Hanoverton United 48, Wellsville 15

Harrod Allen E. 55, Van Buren 34

Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Lima Sr. 34

Holgate 42, Continental 26

Hubbard 54, Niles McKinley 41

Ironton 46, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Kenton 38, Elida 34

Kinsman Badger 52, Bristol 19

Legacy Christian 57, Day. Christian 21

Liberty Center 68, Edgerton 28

Lima Bath 60, Lima Shawnee 33

Lisbon David Anderson 51, Leetonia 20

Louisville 55, Massillon 28

Loveland 49, Cin. Anderson 37

Lynchburg-Clay 58, Fayetteville-Perry 35

Mansfield Sr. 70, Lexington 33

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Minster 34

Marietta 59, Logan 49

Marion Elgin 61, N. Baltimore 26

Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 46

McDonald 54, Sebring McKinley 20

Milford 45, Lebanon 43

Millbury Lake 47, Fostoria 38

Millersburg W. Holmes 46, New Philadelphia 37

Mineral Ridge 73, Youngs. Chaney High School 47

Monroe 46, Brookville 32

Monroeville 58, Ashland Crestview 55

Nelsonville-York 66, Pomeroy Meigs 49

New Middletown Spring. 58, Lowellville 54

New Riegel 50, Gibsonburg 46

Newton Falls 41, Youngs. Liberty 26

Newton Local 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 17

North Intl 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Wapakoneta 36

Ottoville 53, Miller City 42

Pandora-Gilboa 47, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Poland Seminary 55, Girard 45

Proctorville Fairland 71, S. Point 23

Richmond Edison 51, Toronto 45

S. Webster 53, Crown City S. Gallia 46

Seaman N. Adams 48, Peebles 41

Shelby 43, Caledonia River Valley 32

St. Henry 54, Coldwater 33

St. Marys Memorial 52, Defiance 35

Stewart Federal Hocking 57, Racine Southern 33

Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21

Versailles 46, New Bremen 35

Vienna Mathews 43, Fairport Harbor Harding 33

Warren Champion 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 49

Warren Harding 52, Youngs. Mooney 41

Wauseon 42, Delta 34

Waverly 59, Latham Western 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

Wickliffe 41, Burton Berkshire 26

Wintersville Indian Creek 61, St. Clairsville 17

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Caldwell 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

