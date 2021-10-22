journal-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Firestone 14, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 12

Brookville 21, Franklin 7

Cols. Eastmoor 35, Cols. Africentric 0

Cols. Linden-McKinley 20, East 6

Day. Ponitz Tech. 55, Day. Meadowdale 30

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Tol. Start 14, Tol. Rogers 6

Westlake 21, Parma 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

