Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Firestone 14, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 12
Brookville 21, Franklin 7
Cols. Eastmoor 35, Cols. Africentric 0
Cols. Linden-McKinley 20, East 6
Day. Ponitz Tech. 55, Day. Meadowdale 30
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Tol. Start 14, Tol. Rogers 6
Westlake 21, Parma 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
