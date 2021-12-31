Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 74, Rocky River Magnificat 28
Alliance 76, Ravenna 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40
Arcanum 45, Minster 32
Bellaire 54, Martins Ferry 44
Bellevue 46, Upper Sandusky 37
Can. South 60, Lodi Cloverleaf 55
Canal Winchester 44, Logan 23
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 69, Kettering Alter 58
Cin. Summit Country Day 67, Milford 56
Circleville 48, Williamsport Westfall 39
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, RULH 16
Cols. Franklin Hts. 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33
Cols. Independence 51, Wellington 23
Conner, Ky. 42, W. Chester Lakota W. 39
Day. Carroll 66, Eaton 39
Delaware Hayes 45, Dublin Jerome 29
Dover 38, Uniontown Lake 35
Fredericktown 45, Centerburg 39
Ft. Loramie 63, W. Liberty-Salem 22
Granville 52, Norton 36
Groveport-Madison 64, Ashville Teays Valley 57
Hamilton Ross 50, Monroe 29
Harrod Allen E. 46, Ada 38
Independence 51, Wellington 23
Kenton 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39
Lakeside Danbury 44, Monroeville 24
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Waverly 21
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45, Centerburg 39
Leavittsburg LaBrae 53, Kinsman Badger 50
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 34
Lima Bath 47, McComb 25
Louisville Aquinas 57, Southington Chalker 31
Marion Elgin 53, Shekinah Christian 13
Marion Harding 47, Ontario 31
McDermott Scioto NW 36, Piketon 33
New Concord John Glenn 53, Newark Licking Valley 36
New Madison Tri-Village 51, Plain City Jonathan Alder 40
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 58, Bucyrus 34
Oak Hill 47, New Boston Glenwood 25
Old Fort 44, Fostoria 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Columbus Grove 22
Ottoville 42, Kalida 35
Painesville Riverside 51, Mentor 43
Pemberville Eastwood 51, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 20
Portsmouth W. 67, Frankfort Adena 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 32, Worthington Christian 31
Shelby 78, Bellville Clear Fork 48
Smithville 56, West Salem Northwestern 31
St. Clairsville 48, Cambridge 39
St. Paris Graham 50, Riverside Stebbins 46, OT
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Steubenville 26
Tol. St. Ursula 32, Sylvania Southview 26
Tol. Whitmer 45, Sylvania Northview 32
Union City Mississinawa Valley 49, Sidney Fairlawn 46
Van Buren 56, Carey 33
Van Wert 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 40
Versailles 49, New Paris National Trail 31
Waterford 51, Jackson 31
Westerville Cent. 37, Johnstown 34
Wheelersburg 51, Ironton 31
Yellow Springs 52, Spring. NE 34
Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=
Howard E. Knox 58, Plymouth 32
Mansfield Christian 70, Greenwich S. Cent. 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Madeira vs. Goshen, ccd.
Delta vs. Millbury Lake, ccd.
Miller City vs. Continental, ppd.
Newton Falls vs. Girard, ccd.
Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Hubbard, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/