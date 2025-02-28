Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division III=
Region 9=
Akr. Hoban 68, Medina Highland 44
Lyndhurst Brush 54, Cuyahoga Falls 33
Division VI=
Region 22=
Columbus Grove 57, Castalia Margaretta 23
Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Carey 28
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Belpre 35
Canal Winchester Harvest 71, Stewart Federal Hocking 56
Division VII=
Region 25=
Lakeside Danbury 62, Warren JFK 36
Mogadore 44, Berlin Center Western Reserve 27
Region 27=
Berlin Hiland 57, Franklin Furnace Green 35
Waterford 51, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
