Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division II=

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Akr. Hoban 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

