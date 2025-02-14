Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 63, Warren Lordstown 30
Ashtabula St John 70, Conneaut, Pa. 31
Caldwell 63, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 52
Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Sugarcreek Garaway 48
Centerburg 66, Genoa Christian 46
Cin. Oyler 70, Cin. Finneytown 63
Cle. Cent. Cath. 64, Cornerstone Christian 55
Cle. JFK 55, Lyndhurst Brush 53
Cols. Eastmoor 61, Cols. Beechcroft 59
Cols. Horizon 55, Grove City Christian 53
Cols. KIPP 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 69
Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Marion-Franklin 64
Cols. Patriot Prep 83, Groveport Madison Christian 16
Elmore Woodmore 82, Lakeside Danbury 52
Ft. Jennings 58, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Gallipolis Gallia 70, Portsmouth 58, OT
Garfield Hts. 93, Maple Hts. 57
Gibsonburg 58, Sandusky St. Mary 36
Harrison 72, Cin. Mariemont 58
Heartland Christian 85, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 48
Lawrence School 53, Elyria First Baptist Christian 43
Lima 59, Tol. Start 35
Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Navarre Fairless 43
Marion Harding High School 66, Galion 51
New Matamoras Frontier 76, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 56
New Middletown Spring. 51, Berlin Center Western Reserve 49
Ontario 63, Sparta Highland 49
Orange 62, Cle. Hay 53
Peninsula Woodridge 70, Akr. Springfield 20
Richmond Hts. 82, St. Edward (OH) 64
Shekinah Christian 65, Liberty Christian Academy 32
Shelby 64, Marion Pleasant 54, OT
Tree of Life 46, Wellington 43
Trotwood-Madison 78, Cin. Aiken 76
Utica 60, Granville Christian 49
Vincent Warren 67, Lancaster Fairfield Union 48
Williamsport Westfall 92, Ross County Christian 80
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/