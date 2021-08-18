Thorpe expected to start as Twins host the Indians

The Twins are 29-33 on their home turf. The Minnesota pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Indians are 29-33 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .534.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-1. Eli Morgan earned his second victory and Daniel Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Bailey Ober registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 47 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 26 home runs and is slugging .534.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Indians: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.67 ERA

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Willians Astudillo: (foot).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.