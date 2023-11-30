Thornton scores 25 points to lead Ohio State to an 88-61 victory over Central Michigan

Bruce Thornton scored 25 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and Ohio State beat Central Michigan 88-61
news
23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 25 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and Ohio State beat Central Michigan 88-61 on Wednesday night.

Felix Okpara added 14 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (6-1). Jamison Battle scored 12 points and Roddy Gayle Jr. and Devin Royal each had 11.

Ohio State never trailed and pulled away on a 15-7 surge to end the first half for a 41-29 advantage. Thornton scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and made three 3-pointers, and Okpara put up 10 points as the Buckeyes shot 15 of 27 (56%) by the break.

Ohio State opened the second half on a 20-2 run and had a 30-point lead with 12:18 remaining.

Jemal Davis scored 15 points to lead Central Michigan (2-5). Brian Taylor and Paul McMillan IV added 12 points apiece.

The Buckeyes were coming off winning the Emerald Coast Classic, beating then-No. 17 Alabama and topping Santa Clara 86-56 in the championship game. Ohio State will look for its sixth straight win on Sunday in a Big Ten opener against Minnesota at home.

Central Michigan hosts Valparaiso on Dec. 6.

