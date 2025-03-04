Thornton leads Ohio State against Nebraska after 20-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Nebraska after Bruce Thornton scored 20 points in Ohio State's 87-82 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Buckeyes are 10-6 in home games. Ohio State scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 7-11 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is 0-5 in one-possession games.

Ohio State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Nebraska has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Buckeyes. Micah Parrish is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Essegian is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 10.5 points. Brice Williams is averaging 21.8 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.