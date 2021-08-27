journal-news logo
Thompson scheduled to start for Miami against Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
11 hours ago
The Reds will start Wade Miley on Friday and the Marlins are expected to counter with Zach Thompson

Cincinnati Reds (70-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (53-75, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (10-4, 2.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +128, Reds -148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins are 32-31 in home games in 2020. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Sandy Alcantara leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Reds are 34-30 in road games. Cincinnati has slugged .433 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .576.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his ninth victory and Tyler Naquin went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Alcantara registered his 12th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .576.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Reds: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

