Thomas scores 25 as Bowling Green beats Hampton 75-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Thomas had 25 points and six 3-pointers in Bowling Green's 75-65 victory against Hampton on Tuesday.

Thomas was 7 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Falcons (8-3). Rashaun Agee added 21 points while going 7 of 10 and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Marcus Hill was 5 of 15 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Falcons.