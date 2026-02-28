Thomas hits 7 3s, Thiam's double-double lead Cincinnati in 91-68 rout over Oklahoma State

Thiam scored 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds. Jizzle James and Baba Miller added 11 points apiece for Cincinnati (16-13, 8-8 Big 12).

The Bearcats have won five of their last six games.

Vyctorius Miller scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma State (17-12, 5-11), which has lost six of their last seven. Kanye Clary and Jaylen Curry each added 11 points and Andrija Vukovic scored 10.

The Bearcats never trailed and had a double-digit lead on James’ 3-pointer with 11:41 left in the first half.

Up next

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are on the road against UCF on Tuesday.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host No. 19 BYU on Tuesday.

