Thomas' 19 lead Bowling Green past Siena Heights 79-58

Led by Trey Thomas' 19 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Siena Heights Saints 79-58 on Friday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Thomas' 19 points helped Bowling Green defeat Siena Heights 79-58 on Friday.

Thomas was 7 of 11 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Falcons (9-3). Marcus Hill scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 16 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. PJ Edwards had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. It was the seventh straight victory for the Falcons.

The Saints were led by Jonny Bowers, who recorded 13 points and three steals. Max Moratinos added 11 points and two steals for Siena Heights. Aidan Wright also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

