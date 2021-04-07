3rd person sentenced in death of woman struck by log at Hocking Hills park

Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville, received a suspended 90-day jail sentence Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a misdemeanor offense. She initially was charged with a felony count of obstructing justice in the Sept. 2, 2019 death of Victoria Schafer at Hocking Hills State Park.

Schafer, 44, a married mother of four, including a son who is a Dayton resident, was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave when she was struck by the log.