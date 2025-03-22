Thierry scores 16 as balanced Ohio State beats Montana State 71-51 in women’s NCAA Tournament

Next up for the Buckeyes (26-6) is the winner of Tennessee versus South Florida.

Esmeralda Morales scored 20 points and Natalie Picton had 12 for No. 13 seed Montana State (30-4), the champions of the Big Sky.

Gray made three straight 3s to open the second half and increase Ohio State’s lead to 41-27 early in the third quarter.

Takeaways

Montana State: The Bobcats set a school record for wins this year for Tricia Binford, who wrapped her 20th season as the team’s coach.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are hosting NCAA opening weekend action for the third time in four years. They won their tournament opener for the eighth consecutive time dating to a first-round loss in 2012.

Key moment

Bothered by several close calls that went against his team, Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff received a technical foul with 5:23 left in the first half. Picton hit the two technical free throws and then converted a layup for a 27-23 lead.

But Ohio State responded with nine straight points to end the half. McMahon had five of those points as OSU grabbed a 32-27 lead at the break. It was part of a larger 32-3 run that spanned 12 minutes of the second and third quarters.

Key stats

Ohio State enjoyed a 44-14 advantage in scoring in the paint and a 21-2 margin in fast-break scoring. Montana State committed 26 turnovers.

