The Titans and coach Brian Callahan are closer to filling out his first staff

The Cleveland Browns knew they would be losing their offensive line coach and former NFL head coach Bill Callahan, who wanted to join his son in Tennessee. He will be coaching the Titans' offensive line, a position in dire need of improvement and better talent after giving up 64 sacks in 2023.

The Titans hired Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach after two seasons with Chicago. He also has coached receivers with the New York Giants, Denver — where he won Super Bowl 50 with his new boss — Carolina, Buffalo and Arizona. Randy Jordan is the running backs coach after 10 seasons with Washington.

Others new to Tennessee include quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, assistant receivers coach Payton McCollum, outside linebackers coach Ben Bloom and Tom Jones as assistant to the head coach.

Callahan is bringing back former Titans assistants Frank Bush to coach linebackers, former Oilers and Titans player and assistant Steve Jackson to coach the secondary and safeties, and Tracy Rocker as defensive line coach.

Tennessee is keeping eight assistants along with Brian Bell, Tyler Rouse and Haley Roberts on the strength and conditioning staff.

Chris Harris remains the passing game coordinator working with quarterbacks, and Anthony Levine continues as assistant for special teams. Justin Outten moves from coaching running backs to tight ends, Clinton McMillan from defensive line to assistant defensive line/pass rush specialist, and Luke Stocker from tight ends to offensive assistant.

