The Latest: NBA to honor 75th Team at All-Star Game

Former NBA stars Davis Robinson, left, and Kareem Abdul Jabaar talks court side during the skills challenge competition, part of NBA All-Star basketball game weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

17 minutes ago
Back where he began his professional career, LeBron James leads a handpicked powerhouse team in the All-Star Game as the league honors its 75th anniversary

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on Sunday's NBA All-Star Game (all times local):

Back where he began his professional career, LeBron James will lead a powerhouse, handpicked team in the All-Star Game, during which the league also honors its 75th Anniversary Team.

James is 4-0 since the league switched the game’s format in 2018, allowing two captains to select teams from a pool of All-Stars. James’ Team LeBron squad includes three other former league MVPs: Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

James, now in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, played 11 years in Cleveland and led the Cavaliers to the 2016 title. The 37-year-old may add another MVP to his collection.

He will have to do it without Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who will miss the game because of an illness. Mitchell had been set to play for Team LeBron in his third All-Star appearance, but said he has an upper respiratory illness.

Kevin Durant is the other team captain, but won’t be able to play because Brooklyn’s superstar is still dealing with a knee injury. Team Durant will feature NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

At halftime, the league will pay tribute to the game’s legends with up 50 members of the 75th Anniversary in attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Former NBA stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, Julius Erving, left, Shaquille O'Neal, center, and Julius Erving, right, talk court side during the skills challenge competition, part of NBA All-Star basketball game weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles during a practice session for the NBA All-Star basketball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

