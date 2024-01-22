The body of a man missing for weeks was found stuffed in the chimney of his Georgia rental house

Rumplik's roommate said he noticed a ladder leaning up against the house on Friday, climbed the ladder and saw a blanket in the chimney.

The condition of the body indicates Rumplik had been dead several weeks, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Rumplik's family from Ohio had recently visited Macon to search for him. His sister Marlo Rumplik said she last heard from Anthony Rumplik on Dec. 28. She said Rumplik ended up in Macon after his motorcycle broke down there on a trip to Florida last year.

Rumplik's Macon landlord had reported him missing after finding the door to his rental house open and concluding it was suspicious.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy. Deputies say they continue to investigate the case.

At the time of the search, Marlo Rumplik had criticized the sheriff's department for not doing enough to look for her brother, saying they regarded him as “just another drug addict.”

Marlo Rumplik said her brother was schizophrenic and suffered from kidney failure. She said he had been homeless for a time in Macon and repeatedly hospitalized.