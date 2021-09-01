The big gridiron loss, on TV, was real -- but is the school?

The report submitted to the department last year was signed by founder Andre Peterson, who coaches the team's offensive and defensive line and is a father of one of the players, the newspaper said.

In comments to USA TODAY Sports, Peterson said the team’s coach had been fired after Sunday’s blowout, and denied that there was any “scam” to the game or the school, saying Bishop Sycamore helps players hoping to compete in college.

The game had been among matchups scheduled by Paragon Marketing Group for ESPN, which has told reporters it regrets what happened.

Paragon's president, Rashid Ghazi, told WKYC-TV they were “misled” about the team's roster, should have had a more thorough vetting process, and will do so henceforward with regard to independent, non-traditional schools.