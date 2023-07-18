BreakingNews
No tornado in Butler County despite weather siren activation Monday
The Bengals head to camp looking to retool defense, protect QB Joe Burrow

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
The Bengals want more after coming oh-so close each of the past two seasons

CINCINNATI BENGALS (14-5)

CAMP SITE: Cincinnati.

KEY ADDITIONS: Four-time Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr., DE Myles Murphy, CB DJ Turner, S Jordan Battle.

KEY LOSSES: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine, CB Eli Apple, CB Tre Flowers, QB Brandon Allen, LS Clark Harris, CB Chris Lammons, TE Mitchell Wilcox.

KEY STORYLINES: The Bengals want more after coming oh-so close each of the past two seasons. Winning consecutive AFC North championships and playing in back-to-back AFC championship games are nice. All they have to show for it was a close Super Bowl loss and a loss in the AFC championship game by a field goal that has left Cincinnati still looking for that elusive first Super Bowl title. The Bengals retooled the defense this offseason. The Bengals also bulked up the offensive line by signing four-time Pro Bowl tackle Brown. Now they have to sign quarterback Joe Burrow to an extension after picking up his fifth-year option earlier this year.

