The Associated Press 2025-26 men's college basketball All-America teams

The 2025-2026 AP All-America college basketball teams
BYU forward AJ Dybantsa dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State at the Big 12 Conference tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

BYU forward AJ Dybantsa dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State at the Big 12 Conference tournament Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
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The Associated Press 2025-26 All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through conference tournaments:

First Team

(asterisk)Cameron Boozer, Duke, 6-9, 250, Freshman; Miami, Florida; 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists (61 of 61 first-place votes, 305 points)

AJ Dybantsa, BYU, 6-9, 210, Freshman; Brockton, Massachusetts; 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists (57, 295)

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan, 6-9, 230, Senior; Pennsauken, New Jersey; 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists (47, 273)

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas, 6-3, 190, Freshman; Detroit, Michigan; 22.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists (47, 264)

JT Toppin, Texas Tech, 6-9, 230, Junior; Dallas, Texas; 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists (12, 163)

(asterisk)-unanimous selection

Second Team

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State, 6-9, 240, Senior; Las Vegas, Nevada; 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists (15, 162)

Braden Smith, Purdue, 6-0, 170, Senior; Westfield, Indiana; 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists (12, 150)

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State, 6-2, 190, Sophomore; Joliet, Illinois; 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists (10, 139)

Keaton Wagler, Illinois, 6-6, 180, Freshman; Shawnee, Kansas; 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists (8, 131)

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 6-10, 215, Freshman; Atlanta, Georgia; 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists (4, 119)

Third Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston, 6-4, 190, Freshman; San Antonio, Texas; 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists (8, 111)

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 185, Sophomore; Mobile, Alabama; 21.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists (5, 109)

Thomas Haugh, Florida, 6-9, 215, Junior; New Oxford, Pennsylvania; 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists (1, 101)

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech, 6-3, 180, Sophomore; Atlanta, Georgia; 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists (5, 68)

Graham Ike, Gonzaga, 6-9, 250, Senior; Aurora, Colorado; 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists (0, 67)

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Honorable Mention (alphabetical order, next 10 vote totals and ties )

Michael Ajayi, Butler; Jaden Bradley, Arizona; Brayden Burries, Arizona; Rueben Chinyelu, Florida; Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's; PJ Haggerty, Kansas State; Ebuka Okorie, Stanford; Darryn Peterson, Kansas; Bennett Stirtz, Iowa; Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt; Bruce Thornton, Ohio State.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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