Texier's shootout goal lifts Blue Jackets over Panthers 3-2

Verhaeghe took advantage of Columbus' turnover in Florida's zone late in the second to tie it with a poke from the doorstep past the glove of a falling Merzlikins.

Domi got his first goal of the season — also his first as a Blue Jacket — when he beat Driedger on a power play at 6:19 of the third period. The Panthers tied it again at 12:56 when Luostarinen tapped in a rebound that had trickled into the blue paint.

ICE CHIPS

Panthers: F Brett Connolly played in his 500th NHL game. ... Verhaeghe has four goals in the last three games and has points in all four of Florida's games. ... Longtime Blue Jacket Markus Nutivaara had the secondary assist on Luostarinen's goal.

Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic, who grew up in Columbus rooting for the Blue Jackets, made his debut with the team after coming in the trade with Winnipeg for Pierre-Luc Dubois. ... Koivu, who is playing his first season in Columbus after 15 in Minnesota, has points in the last two games.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Move on to Detroit for a two-game set on Saturday and Sunday before heading home for a string of six.

Blue Jackets: Play at Chicago on Friday and Sunday.

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling flips over goalie Chris Driedger, left, next to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mikhail Grigorenko during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard, top, checks Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins as Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier (42) and defenseman Dean Kukan (46) try to defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Florida Panthers goalie Chris Driedger, center, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, left, as Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad moves in during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe, right, works for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Michael Del Zotto during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon