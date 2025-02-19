Texas Tech hosts Cincinnati after Hayes' 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Texas Tech after Jillian Hayes scored 20 points in Cincinnati's 69-50 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders are 10-5 on their home court. Texas Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 6-8 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati leads the Big 12 with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Hayes averaging 4.0.

Texas Tech averages 63.4 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 64.8 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 65.5 points per game, 1.8 more than the 63.7 Texas Tech allows.

The Red Raiders and Bearcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals. Bailey Maupin is shooting 33.3% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hayes is scoring 16.4 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bearcats. Tineya Hylton is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.