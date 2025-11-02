Texas State opens season at home against Ohio

Ohio Bobcats at Texas State Bobcats
San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Ohio in the season opener.
Texas State finished 5-10 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Texas State Bobcats averaged 62.1 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.
Ohio went 2-12 on the road and 6-23 overall a season ago. The Ohio Bobcats allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Monroe council approves $19M contract for design, construction of...
2
People react on social media to $18.3M West Chester Twp. land purchase
3
Man in sinking vehicle saved by West Chester Twp. firefighter
4
Middletown native and Phillies player Kyle Schwarber to return to city...
5
Despite lack of size, Lakota East player putting up lofty numbers