X

Texans get franchise QB, draft Ohio State's Stroud at No. 2

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Ohio State quarterback C

HOUSTON (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected by the Houston Texans with the second overall pick in the NFL draf t Thursday night as the team addressed its most glaring need.

Stroud was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes where he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as Ohio State went 21-4.

Stroud joins a team that has failed to find a reliable quarterback in the two seasons since Deshaun Watson requested a trade before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Davis Mills has started most of the last two seasons, going 5-22-1 in 28 games with 26 starts as the Texans sunk to among the NFL’s worst teams.

Stroud becomes the third quarterback Houston has selected in the first round, joining Watson, taken 12th in 2017 and David Carr, the team's first draft pick who was the top overall pick in 2002.

The Texans hired former player DeMeco Ryans to coach the team this offseason as they try to turn things around after winning just 11 games combined in the past three seasons.

They also have the 12th pick in the first round which they received from Cleveland as part of the Watson trade. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
2 new Casey’s convenience stores, fueling centers open in Butler County
2
Honeywell Intelligrated cuts 223 jobs as West Chester plant shuts down
3
Kings Island opens VIP Lounge for special passholders
4
‘Backpack bill’ would pay for private school for all area families...
5
The Coach House to reopen this fall, led by team behind High St. Café
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top