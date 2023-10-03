Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians steps away as manager after 23 seasons, two World Series titles in Boston

Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians steps away as manager after 23 seasons, two World Series titles in Boston
news
45 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians steps away as manager after 23 seasons, two World Series titles in Boston.

In Other News
1
Officials await test results in case of Fairfield robbery that involve...
2
Miami University’s Project Dragonfly turns 20, sees students advance...
3
It’s Manufacturing Week: 240 local students will tour eight companies...
4
Traffic signals throughout Butler County to get $1M in technology...
5
Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy attends meeting despite...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top