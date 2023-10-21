Terion Stewart scores 3 touchdowns to highlight Bowling Green's 41-14 victory over Akron

Terion Stewart ran for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns, leading Bowling Green to a 41-14 victory over Akron
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Terion Stewart ran for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns, leading Bowling Green to a 41-14 victory over Akron on Saturday.

A short TD run by Stewart gave the Falcons a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. He added two more scores as Bowling Green broke open the game with a 21-point third quarter. Connor Bazelak's 36-yard scoring pass gave the Falcons a 34-7 lead in the third quarter and backup QB Camden Orth made it 41-7 when he hit Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim for an 8-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Akron got touchdown runs of 13 yards from Lorenzo Lingard in the first quarter and 4 yards from Drake Anderson late in the fourth.

Stewart led a ground game that churned out 214 yards for the Falcons (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Bazelak was 6-for-11 passing for 69 yards and Orth was 2-for-3 for 14 yards. Each QB had one touchdown pass.

Jeff Undercuffler Jr. completed 22 of 39 passes for 234 yards for the Zips (1-7, 0-4). He was intercepted twice.

