Tennessee State getting big kick out Zita's performances

HERE COMES VMI

Virginia Military Institute has accomplished something it hadn't managed since 1981 by winning its first three games of the season. The Keydets beat Mercer 41-14 on Saturday.

Balance and defense were key for VMI as they piled up 212 yards rushing, 258 passing and 29 first downs while limiting the Bears (1-5) to just 170 yards and 10 first downs.

“To start 3-0 for the first time since 1981 is huge and a tremendous accomplishment,” sixth-year coach Scott Wachenheim, whose record is now 14-45, said. “We had two themes this week: to be humble and hungry.”

It was also in 1981 that the Keydets last had a winning record, finishing 6-3-1.

The Keydets travel to Samford on Saturday.

BATTLING BISON

North Dakota State is continuing to make things interesting in the spring.

The Bison, winners of eight of the last nine Football Champion Subdivision national championships, were stunned 38-14 by Southern Illinois in their second game of the spring, and needed to turn to a freshman quarterback on Saturday to beat Illinois State.

Cam Miller capped a 13-play, 84-yard drive with a 6-yard scramble for a touchdown with 3:39 to play to clinch North Dakota State’s 21-13 win over Illinois State.

Miller entered the game with no pass attempts and two runs for 7 yards.

Bison rival North Dakota, meanwhile, is off to a 4-0 start, including a 44-21 victory against Southern Illinois. The Bison and Fighting Hawks meet Saturday at North Dakota State, where the Bison have a 31-game winning streak.

DUKES PAUSE

James Madison, among the top FCS programs annually, has paused all football activities because of COVID issues and will not be able to play on Saturday against Richmond.

The Dukes also missed last week's game against William & Mary.

