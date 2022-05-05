Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds

Gutiérrez entered with a 3-0 career record and 2.37 ERA against the Brewers, but he wasn’t nearly as effective this time. He allowed eight hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings while also hitting two batters with pitches and committing two errors.

After each team scored twice in the first, Milwaukee’s four-run outburst in the third began when Gutiérrez hit Willy Adames in the helmet with a pitch. Adames got right back up, stayed in the game and headed to first base.

Yelich walked and McCutchen singled to load the bases. Tellez then ripped a 1-0 pitch that cleared the wall in right-center.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (1-1) recovered from a shaky start and allowed three runs in five innings while striking out seven and walking two.

Tellez extended Milwaukee's lead to 9-3 in the sixth with a drive into the second deck beyond the right-field wall. The Brewers poured it on with four runs in the seventh and five in the eighth.

Cincinnati's bullpen struggled so much that the Reds turned to Reynolds to get the final out in the eighth after Lucas Sims walked Jace Peterson on four pitches with the bases loaded. Reynolds allowed an RBI single to McCutchen and Tellez's two-run double before retiring Tyrone Taylor.

REDS CLAIM DUGGER

The Reds claimed right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dugger, 26, pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment on Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin and OF Nick Senzel were removed from the starting lineup and placed on the injured list with no injury designation, an indication that both are sidelined with COVID-19-related issues. The Reds selected outfielders Albert Almora and Ronnie Dawson from Triple-A Louisville as substitute players to fill the open roster spots. ... RHP Luis Castillo is expected to make his season debut Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castillo, who has been recovering from a right shoulder strain, struck out seven and allowed three hits over 4 1/3 shutout innings for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday in his third rehabilitation appearance. … Manager David Bell said it would likely be "more than a couple of days" before 1B Joey Votto plays again. Votto went on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The three-game series concludes Wednesday afternoon with Hunter Greene (1-3, 6.00 ERA) pitching for the Reds and Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.53) starting for the Brewers in a matchup of right-handers.

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain is hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong rings a bell after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash