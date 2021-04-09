Teheran, Tigers to face Plesac, Indians

The Indians went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Cleveland hit 59 total home runs and averaged 7.4 hits per game last year.

The Tigers finished 12-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.63.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.