Teens to spend at least 3 years in juvenile facility

The Columbus Dispatch reports that a judge ordered the now-17-year-olds committed to the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services for a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum sentence of until they reach the age of 21. Both were convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter in Hocking County Juvenile Court.

Victoria Schafer, a married mother of four, was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park when she was struck by the log on Sept. 2. Authorities said the teens pushed the log, which weighed 74 pounds (33 kilograms), off a cliff at the top of the stairs.