Teen found fatally wounded behind Akron apartment building

news | 1 hour ago
Authorities say a shooting at an apartment building in northeastern Ohio has left a 17-year-old boy dead

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A shooting at an apartment building in northeastern Ohio has left a 17-year-old boy dead, authorities said.

Akron police responded to the building around 6:10 p.m. Monday after several people called 911 and reported hearing a loud argument followed by gunshots.

The teen was unresponsive when police found him behind the building, and he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The teen's name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, and no arrests have been made. It wasn't clear Tuesday how many people may have been involved in the argument or the shooting.

A motive remains under investigation.

