Teen charged in deadly police chase will be tried as adult

Citing court records, Cleveland.com reported Monday that a judge approved moving D'Shaun McNear's case last Wednesday. He's charged with murder, aggravated robbery and other offenses and remained jailed Monday in lieu of $150,000 bond.

McNear and another 15-year-old boy carjacked a woman at gunpoint in a store parking lot in Cleveland on Dec. 20, authorities have said. An off-duty Cleveland police officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the teens onto a highway before a police supervisor took up the pursuit.