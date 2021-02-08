Teen brothers killed when pickup goes off onramp into river

Feixiang Friend, 17, who was driving the truck, and 13-year-old Joshua Friend, both of Blacklick, were taken to hospitals after the crash but were both pronounced dead a short time later. Two of their relatives — Todd Friend, 64, and another 13-year-old boy, both of Blacklick — were hurt in the crash and remain hospitalized.

The accident in Columbus occurred around 5:10 p.m. Saturday. The truck was on the I-670 eastbound onramp when the driver lost control on a patch of ice, struck and went over a concrete barrier and slid down an embankment into the Scioto River, Columbus police said.