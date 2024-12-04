TCU takes home win streak into matchup with Xavier

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts Xavier aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Horned Frogs are 4-0 on their home court. TCU averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Musketeers play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Xavier ranks fourth in the Big East with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 6.4.

TCU's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Ryan Conwell is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Musketeers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.